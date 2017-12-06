'House of Cards' Season 6 to Proceed Without Kevin Spacey

Netflix is moving in with its sixth season of "House of Cards" without its former main star, Kevin Spacey, who has lately been involved in accusations of sexual harassment. The show has been on an indefinite hiatus since the end of October.

The production of "House of Cards" season six has been halted on Oct. 31, when Netflix decided to suspend all work on the show following the controversy centered around the show's leading man Kevin Spacey.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Netflix fired Kevin Spacey from "House of Cards" after sexual harassment allegations came to light.

While earlier seasons of the show ran with 13 episodes each, the sixth and last season has been abridged to eight episodes, none of which will feature Spacey. Robin Wright as Claire will be picking up the slack, as the show re-centers on the former first lady and current chief executive.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos confirmed the news at a media conference in New York. "We're really excited about bringing some closure to the show for fans," he said, as quoted by Variety.

"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp revealed in an interview with Buzzfeed how Spacey made sexual advances towards him in 1986. He was 14 years old at the time, while Spacey was 26, and the pair met during their time performing on Broadway shows.

The allegation prompted MRC and Netflix to suspend all production work on "House of Cards" season 6, according to Deadline. The streaming service eventually cut Spacey off the show entirely earlier on Nov. 3.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey," the company said through their spokesperson.

"We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey," Netflix added, as quoted by The Verge.