'House of Cards' Season 6 Update: Show to Push Through, but Filming Is on Extended Hiatus

(Photo: Reuters/File) Will "House of Cards" season 6 shift the focus to Claire (Robin Wright)?

It looks like "House of Cards" will continue without Kevin Spacey.

The Netflix series will reportedly resume production sometime past Dec. 8 after it was suspended following the sexual assault and misconduct allegations made against Spacey, who plays the main character Frank Underwood.

In a letter to the cast and crew of "House of Cards," Media Rights Capital senior vice president of television business and legal affairs Pauline Micelli said that they will be paid in the next two weeks of the show's hiatus:

Our hope is that the entire crew will be able to reconvene when production resumes, but we want you to know that we will certainly understand if crew members need to find other work in the interim, which will prevent them from re-joining us. We sincerely appreciate all you have done.

These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen. The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business.

Netflix has cut its ties from Spacey, who was accused by a number of people of sexual harassment and misconduct including several members of the "House of Cards" crew. The actor also lost his agency and publicist.

It is unknown at the moment how "House of Cards" will write off Frank Underwood, but if it will take a page from the original BBC series where it was based on, the character will likely be killed off.

"House of Cards" season 6 could simply put the focus on Claire (Robin Wright). The first lady was revealed to be the person behind Frank's death in the original and it could easily be the case in the Netflix series with what has been established about the character so far.