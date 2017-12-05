'House of Cards' to Continue With Final Season in 2018 Without Kevin Spacey

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Netflix fired Kevin Spacey from "House of Cards" after sexual harassment allegations came to light.

It looks like even a sexual misconduct allegation isn't stopping the production of "House of Cards."

Recent reports confirm that "House of Cards" season 6 will be continuing on without the involvement of Kevin Spacey who caused quite a stir after sexual misconduct allegations were brought against him. Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos himself shared that the next season will be the show's last while also revealing that it will be majorly focusing on Robin Wright's character, with the production of the show continuing next year along with its 2,000 strong cast and crew.

"We are excited to bring closure to fans," Sarandos said in a press conference held last Monday.

Production for "House of Cards" was abruptly halted last October when news of Kevin Spacey's sexual misconduct allegations broke out. He was subsequently fired from the show by the network with a statement released, saying, "Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cardsthat includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show."

The backlash against the 58-year-old actor was even magnified by the recent sexual harassment scandals involving disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and many others.

First to make the allegations against Spacey was actor Anthony Rapp back in October, claiming that the then 25-year-old star had come onto him back when he was just 14 years old during a party at the formers' house in 1986. After his allegations had come to light, several other men eventually came forward to accuse the actor of sexual misconduct, even a few men from the "House of Cards" staff and crew.

Spacey was alleged to had put his hands down a crew member's pants. Other crew members claimed to be harassed and touched inappropriately by the actor. Spacey later came out as gay and apologized for his behavior which he claimed to have no memory of. He is currently getting treatment at a sex rehabilitation facility in Arizona.