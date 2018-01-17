(Photo: SEGA) An image from "House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn."

SEGA has announced "House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn" for arcades.

This will be the first major entry in the "House of the Dead" franchise in almost a decade. The most recent one titled "House of the Dead: Overkill" was released in 2009.

"House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn" will use Unreal Engine 4, which should make the undead more nightmarish than ever before.

This contributes to the "never before experienced horror" that the game will offer players and the fact that the game boasts the highest number of creatures that will bombard players on screen.

"House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn" will be playable on a theater-style arcade cabinet that enhances the experience with air cannons and vibrating seats that activate as the players progress.

The machine will also come with a motion sensor, which lights up the outside of the arcade cabinet to attract more passersby to play the game as well.

Not much is known about what the story that "House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn" will have, but it looks like players will get to deal with some of the classic and original mutants and undead featured in early games.

The promotional images indicate that there will be a pair of agents at the helm as most of the major "House of the Dead" entries. The undead also appear to have evolved — some appear to move really quickly and can jump at players. Others appear to be half mechanoids. A screenshot shows that players can fend them off while riding a motorcycle.

SEGA will conduct location tests for "House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn" in Japan. The first preliminary test will be held at Tokyo's Sega Akihabara Building 3 that will run from Jan. 19 to 21.

An official release date for "House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn" has not been announced yet. Visit the official website here.