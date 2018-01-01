Houston Astros MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: World Series Champs Looking to Add a Long-Term Catcher

(Photo: Reuters/Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports) Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy (right) celebrates with second baseman Rougned Odor (12), Oct 9, 2016.

The 2017 World Series champions seem to be in the market for a catcher.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, the Houston Astros are looking to add a long-term catcher, and they have been eyeing free agent catcher Jonathan Lucroy and the Miami Marlins' J.T. Realmuto.

"The Astros would like a long-term catcher, and they were connected here to Jonathan Lucroy early this winter. Another catcher the Astros would love is J.T Realmuto from the Marlins. Of course, it is well known the Astros don't like to give up prospects, and Realmuto would cost a ton of prospects," Heyman said in his report.

Heyman also noted that the Astros are not looking to replace incumbent starting catcher Brian McCann, but they want to plan ahead because the seven-time All-Star is already 33 and he's entering the final year of his contract.

"Astros catcher Brian McCann did a terrific job, helping Houston to its first World Series title, but he only has a year to go on his deal and at 33 they'd prefer a reduced schedule for him," Heyman added.

Both catchers are viable options, but they will have to act as McCann's backup for at least one season.

Lucroy struggled last season so he probably won't cost much to sign. The two-time All-Star posted a 0.265/0.345/0.371 slash line in 123 games with the Texas Rangers and the Colorado Rockies last season, and he also had six home runs, 40 runs batted in and 21 doubles in 481 plate appearances.

Realmuto is also an interesting target because he's still young (26) and he's under team control through the 2020 season. He's not going to come cheap, though.

Realmuto played in 141 games with the Marlins last season. He recorded a 0.278/0.332/0.451 slash line to go with 17 home runs, 65 runs batted in and 31 doubles in 579 plate appearances.