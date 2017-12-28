Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey Says the Team Is Focused on Beating the Warriors

(Photo: Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports) Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) talks with guard James Harden (13) during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center, Dec. 16, 2017.

With All-Star guards James Harden and Chris Paul leading the charge, the Houston Rockets are currently contenders for the top spot in the Western Conference. However, all anybody can talk about is how they can be a potential landing spot for four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) most valuable player LeBron James if he leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 offseason.

"Super-teams" are all the rage in the NBA right now, and some have mentioned that the Rockets are just one star player short of achieving that status.

Of course, they don't necessarily have to add another star to propel them into title contention because the squad they have right now is really good. But the Rockets don't want to be just another contender. They want to be the favorites for the title, and general manager Daryl Morey has recently admitted that they are going to do whatever it takes to unseat the Golden State Warriors as the top team in the Western Conference.

"It's the only thing we think about. I think I'm not supposed to say that, but we're basically obsessed with 'How do we beat the Warriors?'" Morey said during an appearance on ESPN Radio's "The Ryen Russillo Show" last Thursday.

"We calculated it — it's like 90 percent if we're gonna win a title, we've gotta obviously beat the Warriors at some point. So we're extremely focused on that. A lot of our signings and what we do during the year is based on that," he continued.

"Frankly, we spend most of our time just figuring out how we might just knock the Warriors out in seven games," he added.

And if they want to make sure they can beat the Warriors year after year, the Rockets will have to continue exploring ways to acquire stars like James to strengthen their squad.