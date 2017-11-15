Houston Rockets NBA Roster, Injury News 2017: Chris Paul Expected to Make His Return This Week

(Photo: Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) January 16, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) plays for the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3).

All-Star guard Chris Paul has only played in one regular season game for the Houston Rockets since they acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason.

A bruised left knee has kept him off the court the past few weeks, but Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni has recently said Paul might finally return to the lineup either on Thursday when they head to Phoenix for a road game against the Suns, or Saturday when they play the Memphis Grizzlies.

"We don't want to push it," D'Antoni stated, via the Houston Chronicle. "If not Thursday, then we'll see about Saturday (in Memphis). He worked out hard (Sunday.) We'll see how he feels Tuesday and Wednesday. That (having Paul play on Thursday) is what we're shooting for," he continued.

The Rockets could really use another elite playmaker who could take some of the pressure off All-Star guard James Harden

Paul has already begun high-intensity workouts on Sunday and he's scheduled to undergo more practice sessions in the next couple of days to see how his knee responds.

The nine-time All-Star originally sustained the injury when he banged knees with guard Mario Chalmers in a preseason game against the Grizzlies on Oct. 11. He played in the Rockets' season-opening win against the Golden State Warriors, but he couldn't finish the game.

With Harden at point guard, the Rockets have actually done pretty well while Paul was recovering. They have continued to overwhelm opposing team with a barrage of three-point shots from Harden, Eric Gordon, Trevor Ariza and Ryan Anderson, while center Clint Capela has continued to develop into one of the most efficient players in the league.

Gordon will have to move to the bench when Paul comes back, but he should continue to see significant minutes as a sixth man who is capable of providing instant offense.