Houston Rockets NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Aiming to Sign LeBron James in the Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers have been mentioned as potential landing spots for LeBron James if he leaves the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2018, but recent reports have indicated that one of the top teams in the Western Conference is also expected to aggressively pursue him when he becomes a free agent.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Houston Rockets are planning to go after him as well in the offseason as they continue to build a team that can challenge for the title.

"They are underdogs, maybe big ones, but Morey has long promised that he will go for it if he thinks Houston has even a 5 percent chance of winning a ring. He will hunt likely LeBron this summer, per league sources, and hopes to sign Paul to another long-term deal," Lowe said in his report.

"With Clint Capela and Trevor Ariza headed toward free agency, just bringing this group back could vault Houston well into the luxury tax. Tilman Fertitta, the team's new owner, has said he would pay the tax to preserve a contender," he added.

For the past few weeks, observers have been saying that the Rockets have a legitimate chance of landing James next summer, but they will have to find a way to clear up the necessary salary cap space first if they want to sign him.

Fortunately, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is already seen as an expert when it comes to freeing up cap space after the Chris Paul trade this past summer.

The Rockets will surely send shockwaves throughout the National Basketball Association (NBA) if they can sign James in the offseason and re-sign Paul. A big three featuring James Harden, James and Paul will be considered one of the favorites, if not the favorite, to win the title next season.