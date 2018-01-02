(Photo: Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports) Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) dribbles the ball during the first half against the LA Clippers at Toyota Center, Dec. 22, 2017.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden is going to be sidelined for at least two weeks while he deals with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain.

The team made the announcement on Monday night.

The three-time All-NBA first team guard got injured when he came down awkwardly on his left leg after a layup attempt late in the fourth quarter of their 148–142 double-overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

"[It was concerning] especially [when] you don't know what it is or you have never experienced it before. Like I really can't run. If I am going to play. But I really couldn't run so let me go back here and see what is going on," Harden said after Sunday's game, via ESPN.

The Rockets have been struggling lately, and they just got guard Chris Paul (groin) and center Clint Capela (right orbital fracture) back from their respective injuries. Now they will have to make do without their best player for the next couple of weeks.

"If James misses time, it is going to be tough. Since I have been here, he's been here, he has been on the court, he has been available. So for him to have to miss time, it would definitely be tough, definitely be an adjustment," forward Trevor Ariza said, according to ESPN.

Harden has been enjoying another MVP-worthy season so far. The five-time All-Star is averaging 32.3 points (first in the league), 5.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists (third in the league) and 1.8 steals in under 37 minutes this season. He is also shooting 45.1 percent from the field, 39 percent from beyond the arc, and 86.7 percent from the free-throw line.

With Harden sidelined, Paul, Ariza, Eric Gordon, Clint Capela and Ryan Anderson will have to shoulder more of the team's scoring load.

The Rockets are currently in second place in the Western Conference with a 26–9 record, and they are only two games behind the Golden State Warriors.