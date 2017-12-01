Houston Texans Roster, Injury News 2017: Chris Clark Placed on Injured Reserve With Ankle Injury

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) Chris Clark with the Houston Texans in 2016.

Houston Texans offensive tackle Chris Clark's season has officially come to an end.

The team has announced that they have placed Clark on the injured reserve list on Wednesday as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. The veteran left tackle won't have to undergo surgery to fix the damage on his ankle, but he's expected to miss the next four to five weeks so the Texans made the decision to shut him down.

"It was a tough decision there," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said, via the team's official website. "We just felt like it was projected to be a four, five-week injury and so we decided to put Chris on injured reserve," he continued.

"Yeah, it's a little disappointing. You don't want to get hurt, but little things happen when you play the game. Something like that, it was a tough deal. Pulling the trigger was tough. I definitely respect the decision," Clark said, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"My young guys are ready to go. They're hungry, young wolves and they're going to stand up to the challenge," he added.

Clark started eight games at left tackle this season.

The former University of Southern Mississippi standout injured his ankle in the first half of Monday night's 23–16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kendall Lamm came in to replace Clark after the injury and he will likely get the start at left tackle when the Texans take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday. However, rookie Julién Davenport is expected to take over once he returns from a shoulder injury.

Chad Slade might see some action as well in the coming weeks. The Texans promoted the offensive lineman from the practice squad to the active roster earlier this week.

O'Brien has noted that moving Breno Giacomini or Jeff Allen to left tackle might be an option as well.