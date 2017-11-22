Houston Texans Roster, Injury News 2017: D'Onta Foreman Injures His Achilles Tendon, Likely Done for the Season

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/eschipul) The interior of NRG Stadium (formerly Reliant Stadium) in Houston.

Houston Texans rookie running back D'Onta Foreman stole the show this past Sunday with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the Texans get back in the win column with a 31–21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

He had the best game of his young career, but he didn't make it through the game unscathed.

The former University of Texas at Austin standout suffered a serious ankle injury after he scored his second touchdown to secure the win, and he had to be carted off the field after he was attended to by the team's trainers.

The initial diagnosis was that Foreman tore his left Achilles tendon when he landed awkwardly after scoring the touchdown, and he was supposed to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam on Monday to determine the extent of the damage on his ankle.

"I don't have the exact update but it looks like he'll be out for a while," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said on Monday, via the team's official website.

"D'Onta was starting to really play well, obviously, in that game. He's a big guy. He's a very tough, physical runner. Good out of the backfield in the passing game. Was really starting to understand our offense. So, it's just one of those things. It's tough. It's tough for him, but he's a young player, he'll be back," he added.

O'Brien also doesn't seem to think the rookie running back is coming back this season.

Foreman will probably have to undergo surgery, and the Texans may have to place him on the injured reserve list if he does.

With Foreman sidelined, sixth-year pro Lamar Miller will have to handle the bulk of the workload at running back. Alfred Blue should also see a significant increase in playing time as Miller's primary backup once he returns from a hamstring injury.