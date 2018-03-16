Houston Texans Sign Aaron Colvin, Zach Fulton, Seantrel Henderson, And Senio Kelemete

Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall Zach Fulton with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

The Houston Texans have just signed a handful of unrestricted free agents to fill the holes on their roster this offseason.

The team has announced that cornerback Aaron Colvin, guard/center Zach Fulton, offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson, and guard Senio Kelemete have signed deals with the team this week. Per team policy, the terms of the deals were not disclosed.

According to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, Colvin signed a four-year deal worth $34 million, with $18 million guaranteed. He will also get a four million dollar roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year.

"I'm one of the better slot corners in the NFL," Colvin said after he signed his contract, via the Texans' official website. "But I don't want to be put in a box. I don't want to be labeled as that. I can play anything in the secondary. I firmly believe that, and I plan to prove that," he continued.

Colvin racked up 45 combined tackles (38 solo) and five passes defended in 16 games (five starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

Meanwhile, the Houston Chronicle has also reported that Henderson signed a one-year deal worth up to four million dollars, while Kelemete signed a three-year, $12-million deal, with $5.5 million guaranteed. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Fulton signed a multi-year contract worth approximately $7.5 million per year.

The Texans managed to upgrade their offensive line this offseason by signing Henderson, Kelemete, and Fulton to protect star quarterback around Deshaun Watson, but they are clearly not done making moves.

"It's not just the offensive line. We're going to continue to work to put weapons around Deshaun (Watson) – not just on the offensive line, but if it's perimeter players, if it's tight ends, if it's backs, if it's more offensive linemen," Texans general manager Brian Gaine said on Thursday, via the team's official website.