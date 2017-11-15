Houston Texans Wide Receiver Will Fuller May Miss Sunday's Game Against Cardinals Due to Rib Injury

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) Will Fuller with the Houston Texans in 2016.

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller may not be out for long after he suffered a rib injury in Sunday's 33–7 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fuller has been diagnosed with cracked ribs. Fortunately, the damage wasn't extensive, but he might have to sit out the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.

Fuller went down with the injury in the first half of the game after he took a hit from Rams defensive back Lamarcus Joyner. The former University of Notre Dame finished the game with two catches for 15 yards.

"I'm feeling good," Fuller said after the game, via the Houston Chronicle. "They're a little sore. I should be OK," he added.

Fuller might have downplayed his injury, but Texans head coach Bill O'Brien was noncommittal when he was asked about the second-year wide receiver's status for Sunday's game.

"Yeah, I mean, he took a pretty good shot," O'Brien said on Monday, via the Texans' official website. "He's a tough guy. He's a Philly (Philadelphia) guy, very tough guy, especially for the way he's built. He's one of our better receivers when it comes to blocking. He does a lot of different things for us that people probably don't even notice. But he's slightly built, so I don't know. We'll have to see how that goes during the week," he continued.

The Texans will surely feel his absence if he misses Sunday's game. The team could use all the help they could get right now because they have struggled to score ever since rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) earlier this month.

In six games this season, Fuller has recorded 17 catches for 326 yards with seven touchdowns. He missed the start of the season due to a broken collarbone.