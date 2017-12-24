How are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Children Doing After the Couple's Separation?

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ended their marriage in September 2016 after 12 years together.

It has been more than a year after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce, and while their relationship may not have ended with a fairytale happy ending, their still set on prioritizing the wellbeing of their children.

If there is one thing Angelina Jolie is busy with after separating from Brad Pitt apart from her humanitarian work and producing films, it's her role as a mother. While Jolie has portrayed countless of roles throughout her career, it's safe to say that motherhood is probably the most challenging role she has ever taken especially with six children. Thankfully, Jolie and Pitt's children are all reportedly coping well even after their parents' separation.

Currently, 16-year-old Maddox along with the rest of his siblings: Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, live with Jolie in a $24 million mansion in Los Angeles that once belonged to Cecille B. DeMille so that they would be closer to Pitt. According to a source close to the family, Jolie and Pitt's children are busy with their studies as well as engaging in all sorts of activities such as soccer, skateboarding and self-defense. The children are being homeschooled, and Jolie has hired tutors for them in different subjects.

As for 54-year-old Brad Pitt, he is said to be working out some time to spend with his children and that he treasures every moment of it when he is with them. "The process has been difficult," said the source. "But he is OK and remains committed to his family," he added.

It has also been revealed that Brad Pitt has had a few dates after separating from Jolie but has found nothing serious as of yet. Jolie, on the other hand, has exhibited no signs of a new romance.

The couple has yet to finalize their divorce and as for what had put a strain on their relationship, Jolie blamed their 2015 film "By The Sea."

"We had met working together and we worked together well," she explained. "I wanted us to do some serious work together. I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate. In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn't because of the film," Jolie added.