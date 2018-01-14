How Bryan Fuller Ended Up in 'The Vampire Chronicles' TV Adaptation

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore) Bryan Fuller speaking at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con International, for "Star Trek" at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Bryan Fuller has officially boarded the television adaptation for Anne Rice's "The Vampire Chronicles" series.

The announcement was made by the author's son Christopher Rice, who took to Facebook to reveal that Fuller's interest in such concept goes way back.

Rice, who will serve as the adaptation's main writer and showrunner, wrote about the story of a boy who called his mother on the phone in the hopes of adapting "The Vampire Chronicles" into a movie. She then gave him the contact details of a producer who owned the rights to the book, who denied his request, saying he was "too young."

Today I'm thrilled to inform you that the young man of which I speak is Bryan Fuller, who grew up to be one of television's most innovative creative forces, responsible for such an amazing array of shows as "Hannibal," "Dead Like Me" and "Pushing Daisies." Even better, the opportunity he asked for all those years ago has finally arrived.

Fuller is joining the creative team behind "The Vampire Chronicles," which include partners from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

Welcome to Team Vampire Chronicles, @BryanFuller! (Read the complete announcement at The Vampire Chronicles Facebook Page) https://t.co/zlHTsocCwd pic.twitter.com/OvyizYQ8MR — Christopher Rice (@chrisricewriter) January 11, 2018

All of them, Rice said, share his and his mother's "vision for a prestigious, long-form, high quality and high production value television series focusing on the journey of the immortal Lestat as he travels the lengths of the vampire world" detailed in the books.

It was in April last year when the rights of "The Vampire Chronicles" were sold, and Rice revealed that they have been hard at work on writing material since then "while also delivering on the promises Mom made to her fans last year when she first announced her intentions for the show."