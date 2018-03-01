How Does Taylor Swift Keep Her Relationship With Joe Alwyn Private?

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Taylor Swift has been dating British boyfriend Joe Alwyn for over a year now.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have been together for more than a year now, but still, the couple manages to keep their relationship private. How were they able to accomplish this?

Being one of the most highly recognized celebrity faces in the world, the spotlight is always on Taylor Swift wherever she goes. What's more is that the public seems to be highly interested in her personal life, particularly with the men she has dated. Even Swift herself had never bothered to hide her relationships — that is until she met Joe Alwyn.

Ever since she first started dating the London-based actor, Taylor Swift has taken extra precautionary methods in order to keep her personal life private. Now, a source close to the singer has revealed how exactly the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has managed to maintain her relationship with Alwyn on a low-profile.

Despite the Grammy award-winning singer constantly traveling to the UK, it's quite a wonder as to how she manages to keep herself concealed from the public. But now, a source tells E! News that Swift herself has a carefully laid out plan whenever she visits London.

"Taylor has been in the UK a LOT more than people know," an insider said. "She has the entire routine down pat now," the source claimed.

According to the source, Swift flies into the country via private jet and airfield and upon arriving, the singer would be driven through London to her boyfriend's place in a blacked-out car, making it difficult for people to spot her.

The international superstar also does not bother with airport terminals and her passport is checked on board.

"Unless you're part of her inner circle, you wouldn't know when she is or isn't here," said the source, while claiming that Swift barely leaves a trace of her visit. It would also be impossible to spot her since she and Alwyn do not care much about eating out at fancy restaurants as the couple tends to stay home throughout much of her visits.

As for how Taylor Swift is getting along with Alwyn's family, the source said, "Taylor's met all of Joe's family. They've done many a Sunday roast together — in fact it happens without fail if she's here over a weekend—and they seem very comfortable around her. His brothers all seem to be fans of them together as they've hung out with Taylor and Joe on several occasions."