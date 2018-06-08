How His Christian Faith Keeps the Dominant Kevin Durant Humble

Wikimedia Commons/Cyrus Saatsaz Kevin Durant with the Golden State Warriors back in November of 2017

Following Game 3 of the NBA Finals during which he scored 43 points, pulled down 13 boards and dished out seven assists, the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant remained characteristically humble and deferential during his postgame press conference.

At one point during the press conference, Durant was asked about his thoughts when it became clear that he would need to put in a great game if the Warriors were going to walk away with the win.

In response to the query, Durant said that he wasn't thinking about the game depending on him at all, insisting that all he did was just continue to compete.

Durant also attributed his success on the floor to his teammates setting him up well and the coaches calling the right plays for him.

Though Durant himself may never say it, the Warriors clearly would not have won Game 3 were it not for his incredible effort. Klay Thompson was the Warriors' second-leading scorer for that game, and he finished with 11 points.

Still, Durant steers clear of patting himself on the back too much, which is nothing new.

Fans who have followed Durant from his days with the Seattle Supersonics to the Oklahoma City Thunder and to the Warriors now can likely recall several instances wherein Durant put in a sensational performance but still opted to share the praise he was being given with his teammates.

The way Durant answered that aforementioned questioned during that Game 3 press conference is in line with who he's always been as a player and as a person, and that's someone who always likes to put others first.

Durant's attitude is also in line with his Christian values.

Durant has not shied away from professing his Christian beliefs, as evidenced by him having a lengthy Bible verse tattooed on his back to go along with an image of an angel and Jesus Christ.

An image showing off Durant's back tattoos can be seen in this article from NESN.

Understanding Durant's faith goes a long way towards grasping how this incredible athlete can continue to tout the virtues of his teammates and coaches even when it's abundantly clear that he is the one most responsible for his team's success.

Admittedly, in recent years, Durant's perception among certain NBA fans has changed because he signed with the Warriors. That decision is one many fans still disapprove of, and it's also the reason why there are people online who feel that his accomplishments with the franchise aren't that great.

For what it's worth, Durant has remained an excellent player, and clearly, he still abides by the same lessons from the Bible that he did when he was with the Supersonics and the Thunder earlier in his career.

In the world of professional sports where it's hard to succeed without being confident, Durant shows how it can be possible for someone to remain grounded even as they're reaching the pinnacle of the sport.

More news about Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors should be made available in the near future.