How 'Justice League' Sets Up Ben Affleck's Exit From DCEU

Ben Affleck might be hanging around the DC Extended Universe for much longer as "Justice League" seems to have hinted the actor's eventual departure. The film is definitely his movie, especially without Henry Cavill's Superman, but instead of building up his character, some of Bruce Wayne's time on screen seems to have been devoted into explaining that he won't be around forever.

One particular scene from the mid-point of the movie shows the discord brewing between Bruce Wayne and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. When a discussion about whether or not to take a particularly contentious course of action Wayne berates Diana regarding her self-imposed exile believing that she could have been a major force for good for the last hundred years if she'd been willing.

Another scene shows Wonder Woman sees the bruising that has built up on his body over the course of the film. They then proceed to talk about how much Bruce has been putting himself through to which he candidly says that he isn't exactly sure how much longer he can keep going, he even questions how well he's handling it now.

These scenes can definitely make one wonder if the film is hinting Batman's intent on handing the reins over to Wonder Woman. Unlike previous "Batman" films with the exception of "The Dark Knight Rises," "Justice League" points out the fact that despite his gadgets, Batman is definitely human. He has no powers and if not for the sheer force of will, he is just like any other person.

While the position of leader has been traditionally held by Superman, the DCEU's version of the Man of Steel isn't exactly one that embodies justice. And based on Wonder Woman's solo film, she is definitely the one who can see the bright side of humanity that's worth fighting for, and that is what the superhero team is all about.

As for Affleck's exit, no one can say when it will happen. The actor did say he is interested in starring as Batman in the character's standalone film. However, there are already rumors that Jake Gyllenhaal is being eyed as the new caped crusader. One thing is certain though, no one actor can hold the role of Batman forever.

"Justice League" is now showing in theaters.