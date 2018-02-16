How Much Is Amy Schumer Worth?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Amy Schumer accepts the award for Most Valuable Person in Film and TV during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 17, 2016.

Amy Schumer is one of the most recognizable names in comedy today, but how much is she actually worth?

It was in the early 2000s when Amy Schumer started trying her hand in comedy. Born in Long Island, New York, the now 36-year-old had earned a degree in theater after graduating Towson University. Since then, she moved to the Big Apple to try and make a career for herself in performance.

Now, Amy Schumer is undeniably one of the most popular comedians in Hollywood, and she has ultimately established herself in the world of comedy. While comedians don't necessarily earn that much (with a few exceptions such as Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart and Ellen Degeneres), Schumer is definitely raking in the big bucks.

As of 2018, Schumer is reportedly worth $16 million, and it's all thanks to her years of hard work. While having started with stand-up comedy in 2004, Schumer first got her big break when she appeared on the reality TV competition "Last Comic Standing" back in 2007. While she ended up with fourth place in the competition, it was certainly enough to propel her to the spotlight.

Schumer aired her first Comedy Central special titled "Mostly Sex Stuff" back in 2012, and after a year, she would then launch her comedy sketch series called "Inside Amy Schumer." These two projects of hers ultimately garnered quite the acclaim and attention for Schumer. However, it was her comedy film "Trainwreck" that truly left her mark. The film which she had starred and written herself, was a box office success taking almost $150 million to a budget of $30 million.

Since then, she would release her own book titled "The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo" in 2016, which was also the same year she would be featured on Forbes' Top Paid Comedians List.

Schumer would, later on, release another comedy film starring Goldie Hawn and herself titled "Snatched" and as of 2018, is gearing up for another film called "I Feel Pretty."