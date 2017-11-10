How to be Verified on Twitter

How can one attain the blue verified badge on Twitter?

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Above all else, one has to be a public figure to be verified. Those who are highly sought-after celebrities or relatively popular public figures are at a constant risk of impersonation. Hence, there is a need to set them apart from those trying to do so. And Twitter does it by marking them with an official blue badge.

"We approve account types maintained by users in music, acting, fashion, government, politics, religion, journalism, media, sports, business, and other key interest areas," Twitter indicates. "If you believe your account is of public interest and should be verified, this article outlines information about submitting a request."

To request for verification, the account holder must provide certain personal details. This includes a verified phone number, a confirmed email address, a brief bio, a profile photo, a header photo, a birthday, and a website. The privacy settings must also be set to public. And login must be verified.

For individual accounts, Twitter will ask for a copy of a government-issued ID to confirm the request. Information will, later on, be deleted, the platform says.

Additionally, Twitter will ask a few more details about the evaluation process. The platform will ask the individual why they have to verify this particular account. And if the page reflects an individual, they will want to know how this particular person impacts their field. For companies or corporations, they will be asked about their mission.

Twitter often recommends verified account users to use the name that reflects the real name or stage name, that is if the page belongs to an individual. For companies, it is suggested that the account name should reflect the real name of the corporation as well.

Verified accounts are also encouraged to indicate their expertise or company mission on the bio.