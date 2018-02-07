How to Cure a Cold the Natural Way According to Health Experts

REUTERS/TONY GENTILE A fruit seller adjusts a price tag in a market in downtown Rome November 14, 2011.

With the Australian flu hitting many parts of the U.K. and some areas of the U.S., experts are recommending natural ways to cure one of its main symptoms — cold.

The Aussie flu, or the H3N2 strain of the influenza virus, is shaping up to be the worst flu cases in the U.K. in 20 years. But doctors say it is still best to recuperate at home and stay away from hospitals where already a lot of people are also infected.

According to health experts, there are several natural remedies that people could use at home to cure cold and even flu.

The first step is always to boost the immune system through vitamin C. "Take 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C daily to ward off a cold or a flu," nutritionist Dr. Josh Axe told Express UK, "and up to 4,000 milligrams daily when you are experiencing the symptoms."

Apart from taking vitamins, it would be best to stock up on fruits rich in vitamin C like strawberry, papaya, kiwi, and of course citrus fruits like orange, grapefruit, lemon, and limes.

Meantime, enough dosage of vitamin D also helps regulate the immune system, especially during winter and autumn, when there is limited sunlight. Food rich in vitamin D include spinach, kale, okra, soybeans, and some fish like sardines, salmon, perch, and rainbow trout.

Between 50 and 100 milligrams of zinc daily should also help prevent symptoms of cold or flu. "Zinc supports immune function and has an antiviral effect," shared Dr. Axe. "It works best when taken at the first sign of illness."

Oils that residents could already have in their own homes can also be very effective for curing cold, or for preventing it totally.

Eucalyptus oil, which ironically is also native to Australia, has been found to have an effective antiviral and antibacterial effect. Meantime, peppermint oil could provide more than just a pleasant scent. It is known as the top cold-fighting oil as it could unclog a stuffy nose and improve sinus problems for easier breathing.

Lastly, the lemon essential oil is effective in cleansing the body of toxins and mucus. Derived from lemon peel, or the most nutrient dense part of the fruit, this oil could relieve cold symptoms like congestion and swollen glands.