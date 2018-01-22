'How to Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Frank Will Do Anything to Save Annalise

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Frank will do everything for Annalise and Laurel.

In episode 10 of "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4, Frank (Charlie Weber) will do anything and everything to save Annalise (Viola Davis) from harm.

On the next episode of "How to Get Away With Murder," titled "Everything We Did Was For Nothing," Frank will do everything he can to make sure that Annalise is safe. In the episode 10 trailer, Frank can be seen doing what he's good at — getting rid of evidence.

This comes after Bonnie (Liza Weil) coughs up the case folder of Simon Drake (Behzad Dabu), telling someone that "there's evidence here that incriminates you."

Although the teaser doesn't show who Bonnie was talking to, the next scenes show Annalise giving Frank an order, which he dutifully obeys.

"Destroy it," says Annalise, and then Frank goes to rid of a body inside a car, leaving it to become scrap metal in a junkyard.

Elsewhere in the episode, Laurel (Karla Souza) will have a hard time dealing with the fact that her baby is being held hostage by her father. Annalise tells Laurel that she's focused on reuniting them.

"My only concern is getting you out of here and back with your boy," Annalise tells her, who is ultimately worried that Laurel might hurt herself if she can't get back her son.

"If they let her father take the baby, she's gonna kill herself," Annalise claims. With her situation, Frank will also do everything he can to help Laurel even though he's not the father of her baby.

In an interview with TV Guide, Weber shared that his character has committed himself to Laurel regardless of Wes (Alfred Enoch) being the father of her baby.

"I think it's just completely about Laurel for him. He wants to be there in any capacity, regardless of who the father of the baby is," Weber stated.

"How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 airs every Thursday night at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.