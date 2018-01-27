'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers: Jorge Goes after Bonnie

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

Bonnie's (Liza Weil) life is in grave danger in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

Last episode, Bonnie and Annalise (Viola Davis) had their heart-to-heart talk after Frank (Charlie Weber) convinced the lawyer to reach out to her former right hand woman. He told Annalise that Bonnie was their only way to spy on Laurel's (Karla Souza) father, Jorge (José Zúñiga), via D.A. Denver's office (Benito Martinez). Bonnie agreed to do it after her mentor explained why she had to push her away. In the last minutes of the episode, viewers saw Denver contacting Jorge. He only had one word to say – Bonnie's name.

With Jorge now aware of Bonnie's spy mission, he will do anything to stop her. His lack of aversion in eliminating those who got on his way just shows exactly how he is going to deal with the blonde. Bonnie must be very careful or else, she will be next in Jorge's list of victims. Meanwhile, the episode will also see the messy proceedings of Laurel's case against her father. The synopsis for the episode titled "He's a Bad Father" reveals that someone from her life will arrive in town to help. The promo shows Laurel reuniting with her mother.

Very little has been revealed about Laurel's biological mom. Jorge divorced her and married his new wife Elena (Brynn Thayer) when Laurel was still young. In the promo, Laurel's mom is shown being interrogated in court. The two sides are debating on who between Jorge and Laurel will get custody of the baby. Annalise is making clear that Laurel's father abducted the child when her client was dying from blood loss. Jorge's lawyer is making a huge ruckus on projecting that Laurel is a whore who has had a lot of affairs.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.