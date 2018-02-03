Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

Sandrine's (Lolita Davidovich) secret liaison with her ex-husband will be exposed in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In the episode titled "Ask Him About Stella," the synopsis reveals that a new issue will arise regarding Laurel's (Karla Souza) custody case against Jorge (José Zúñiga). After Dr. Isaac (Jimmy Smits) reputation was destroyed in court, Annalise (Viola Davis) is desperate to find another witness to testify that Laurel is more than suitable to take care of her baby. Laurel's mother, Sandrine, made a good argument on how her girl took care of her in the past when she suffering from bipolar disorder. Unfortunately, Annalise's side will learn something disturbing about the French woman.

Last episode, Bonnie (Liza Weil) told Frank (Charlie Weber) that before his death, Wes (Alfred Enoch) met with a member of the Castillo family. It was not Jorge, as Frank believed. Wes, for reasons of his own, was in contact with Sandrine. The promo released shows Frank getting a hold of Sandrine's recent phone call history. He tells Bonnie that she has been conversing with Jorge everyday in the past week. Bonnie urges Frank to reveal the truth to Laurel, but he seems reluctant to do so.

Elsewhere, Laurel will finally be granted a chance to see her baby. She excitedly tells the rest of the Keating Four that she will visit her son in the hospital. In the clip, Laurel can be seen entering the room with her mother and Frank. Sandrine has an enigmatic smile on her face while watching her daughter cry and coo over the baby. Frank is shown observing her. He is determined to know what Sandrine's motives are. It looks like Jorge has only agreed to the visitation on his ex's request.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.