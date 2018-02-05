Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Laurel (Karla Souza) finally learns where her baby is.

Episode 12 will reveal that Laurel's (Karla Souza) parents have been working against her.

On the next episode of "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4, titled "Ask Him About Stella," the group will discover that Jorge (Esai Morales) and Sandrine (Lolita Davidovich) are actually working together against Laurel.

The episode 12 promo shows that Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) follow up on the lead that Wes (Alfred Enoch) met up with Sandrine before he died. They conduct an investigation on Sandrine and discover that she has been in contact with Jorge the entire time of the trial.

"She called Jorge every day this week. Mommy and daddy have been working together," Frank says to Bonnie, who decides that Laurel should not be in the dark about it.

"You have to tell Laurel. She deserves to know," Bonnie tells him.

Sandrine is a key witness in Annalise's (Viola Davis) custody trial for Laurel. After learning that she's working with Jorge, Annalise must make sure that Sandrine's involvement in their defense will not let Laurel lose the next time they go to court for her baby's custody.

Episode 12 will also see Laurel meet her baby for the first time since he was taken from her by Jorge.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Keating 4 — Connor (Jack Falahee), Michaela (Aja Naomi King), and Asher (Matt McGory) — will continue to help Annalise in her class action lawsuit, according to the episode 12 listing on The Futon Critic.

Keating 4 will work with their newest client, Nate Sr. (Glynn Turman), who was convinced by Nate Jr. (Billy Brown) himself to join Annalise's lawsuit. Nate Jr. convinced his father that he needs mental help and that he was unfairly prosecuted by the judicial system by trying him as a competent defendant.

"How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 airs every Thursday night at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.