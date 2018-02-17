'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Bonnie Probes Simon's Death Case

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

Bonnie (Liza Weil) will follow a lead about the mysterious circumstances surrounding Simon's (Behzad Dabu) death in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In the episode titled "Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," the synopsis reveals that Bonnie will discover disturbing information about the night the Caplan & Gold employee died. Simon perished in his own hand when the gun he snatched from Laurel (Karla Souza) accidentally went off. That time, he was blackmailing the Keating Four on what he knew about their mission to take down Jorge (José Zúñiga). Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) was traumatized by what happened. He was the one who was leading Simon on for some intel before the latter discovered their plan.

Now that Bonnie will begin digging deep on the night of the incident, there is a real possibility that the whole truth will be revealed. The Keating Four has so far done a good job concealing what truly happened. As far as the others are aware, Simon's death was an unfortunate accident. Meanwhile, the episode will also see Annalise (Viola Davis) teaming up "Scandal's" Olivia (Kerry Washington). She wants the fixer's help to bring the class action to the U.S. Supreme Court. Promo photos show Annalise meeting not only Olivia but the former president, Fitz (Tony Goldwyn). Michaela (Aja Naomi King) will be accompanying her for the meeting.

The episode is also expected to see Frank (Charlie Weber) continuing his probe on Sandrine's (Lolita Davidovich) true motives. Although he somehow felt mollified when Laurel finally saw her baby due to her mother's effort, Frank is convinced that Sandrine is up to something. For one, she has yet to answer his query on why Wes (Alfred Enoch) went to see her hours before he died. Sandrine has also been in constant communication with her ex-husband since she arrived.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 episode 13 airs Thursday, March 1 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.