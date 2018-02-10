'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Frank Still Hot on Sandrine's Trail

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

Frank (Charlie Weber) is still wary about Sandrine's (Lolita Davidovich) true motives in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

Last episode, Bonnie (Liza Weil) delivered some worrying news about Laurel's (Karla Souza) mother. She found out that Sandrine had been talking to Jorge (José Zúñiga) over the phone everyday since she arrived for her daughter's custody hearing. Bonnie and Frank were sure that Sandrine was planning something with her ex-husband that would hurt Laurel. Then, they got some good news. Laurel was allowed to see her son in the hospital. Apparently, Sandrine was able to convince Jorge to cut their daughter some slack and give her some time to be with th baby.

As Laurel hugs her and Wes' (Alfred Enoch) baby, Sandrine was there watching with a satisfied expression. Frank, however, was convinced she was hiding something. The upcoming episode will see him still hot on Sandrine's trail. Frank feels deep in his guts that Laurel's mom is not who she appears to be. For one, she has yet to explain why Wes came to see her hours before he died. When Frank confronted Sandrine about it, she refused to give him an answer. He and Bonnie believe that both of Laurel's parents cannot be trusted.

Meanwhile, the next episode titled "Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" will feature a crossover between the two ABC series. Annalise (Viola Davis) and "Scandal's" Olivia (Kerry Washington) are set to work together or clash, depending on the storyline created for them. As the title suggests, it has something to do with Annalise's ex boyfriend, Nate (Billy Brown). Last episode, Nate was mostly away from all the drama. That is, until it was revealed that his relationship with his dad worsened even more.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 episode 13 airs Thursday, March 1 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.