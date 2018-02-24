Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

Michaela (Aja Naomi King) is going to Washington with her Middletown mentor in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In the episode titled "Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," the promo photos show Michaela accompanying Annalise (Viola Davis) to see the renowned fixer, Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington). It was her who suggested to the lawyer that they should bring the lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court. According to Michaela, they should use Olivia's fame put the case on the national spotlight.

Last episode, Annalise heeded Michaela's advice and went to see the fixer. She entered a lecture hall at DeWitt University, where Olivia was teaching. When Annalise eventually travels to Washington to finalize the agreement, she will bring Michaela with her. After all, everything was the younger woman's idea. The photos show a giddy Michaela shaking hands with not only Olivia but with the former president, Fitz (Tony Goldwyn).

Later on, Annalise is brought to the White House. Fitz is with her, as well as his right-hand man, Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.). Michaela and her pink blazer, though, cannot be seen anywhere. She must be outside, waiting for Annalise to finish with her meeting with the president, Mellie (Bellamy Young).

Meanwhile, the episode will also feature an inquisitive Bonnie (Liza Weil) finding disturbing information about the night Simon (Behzad Dabu) unintentionally shot himself. Viewers are aware that though it was an accident, he was in that precarious situation because of the Keating Four. Simon found out what Laurel (Karla Souza) and her friends were planning against Jorge (José Zúñiga).

The gun that killed him was Laurel's. Simon took it as assurance that the Keating Four were not plotting anything against him. When he slipped, it went off. The bullet went through his head. Simon flatlined in the hospital's emergency room. Whatever information that Bonnie will find about that fatal night cannot be good for Laurel and her friends.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 episode 13 airs Thursday, March 1 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.