Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Olivia and Annalise team up in episode 13.

The next episode of "How to Get Away With Murder" will feature a crossover event with "Scandal" season 7, where Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) lends a helping hand to Annalise (Viola Davis).

On the next episode of season 4, titled "Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Annalise will have progress in her class-action lawsuit with the help of Washington D.C. fixer, Olivia Pope.

According to the episode 13 listing on The Futon Critic, Annalise will have a meeting with Olivia in hopes that she will be able to argue her case in front of the United States Supreme Court with her help.

However, the episode 12 listing of "Scandal" season 7, titled "Allow Me to Reintroduce Myself," indicates that Olivia will have a hard time getting Annalise and her lawsuit through since she moved on from the White House. But knowing these two feisty characters, neither will be giving up the fight so easily.

The episode 13 promo for "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 shows Annalise and Olivia having a private and intense exchange.

"They're saying I'm a hot mess," Annalise confides in Olivia, to which the famous scandal fixer responds, "This is my town, my game, my rules."

Meanwhile, Bonnie (Lisa Weil) will stumble upon significant information in Simon's (Behzad Dabu) case that could expose what really happened when he died. In light of this, the Keating 4 might just ask the Gladiators for help since their bosses are already helping each other.

The episode 13 teaser reveals Asher (Matt McGorry) on the phone with Olivia's Gladiators giving his full commitment to their plan.

"We'll be in contact with further instructions," Charlie (George Newbern) says to him.

The crossover event of "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 and "Scandal" season 7 will air on Thursday, March 1, on ABC.