'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Episode 15 Spoilers: Sandrine Goes Missing

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

Sandrine (Lolita Davidovich) is missing and Jorge (José Zúñiga) believes their daughter has something to do with it in the upcoming season finale of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In the episode titled "Nobody Else Is Dying," the promo shows Laurel (Karla Souza) receiving a phone call from her father, asking where Sandrine is. He looks fearful as he accuses her of hurting her own mother. Laurel's shifty attitude seems to be an indication that she knows something about the older woman's disappearance. Annalise (Viola Davis) and the rest of the Keating Four are watching her, bothered that she cannot answer Jorge's allegations.

Last episode, Laurel confirmed that before Wes (Alfred Enoch) died, he talked to Sandrine. Denver (Benito Martinez) provided let her peruse her mother's phone records. Before she left, Laurel said that she would kill Sandrine for taking the one person she loved. It looks like she has followed through on her promise. If Jorge does not know where his ex-wife is, when they have stuck with each other from the start, something bad must have happened to her.

Meanwhile, the episode will also reveal the fate of Bonnie (Liza Weil). Last time, Denver called Jorge, stating that Bonnie was once again investigating the lost hard drive. Soon after, her car blew up. The promo shows the wreck of the car, while an ambulance is on standby. Paramedics are shown pushing a gurney containing a person on a black body bag. Annalise is there, as well as Nate (Billy Brown). He informs her that there is foul play involved.

Back in Annalise's home, the Keating Four are huddled together. She is telling them that all they have is each other. Asher (Matt McGorry) is shown crying, while Michaela (Aja Naomi King) looks resigned to their fates. Connor (Jack Falahee) and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) also have their serious face on. They all know that something big is coming after them.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.