'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers: Laurel Gets Intel on Baby's Location

It is time for the big reveal on the whereabouts of Laurel's (Karla Souza) baby in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In the episode titled "Live. Live. Live," the synopsis reveals that Laurel will finally receive intel on what happened to her child. When the current season started, it was revealed that she decided to continue with the pregnancy. Unfortunately for Laurel, her baby was abducted, and she has been looking for information leading to the location of her son ever since. In September, Souza promised that huge revelations would be exposed in the midseason finale. This includes the truth behind the baby's disappearance.

"Last season the hashtag was #WhoKilledWes. I think [this season] it'll be #WhereIsTheBaby. As in past seasons, it's just a piece of the puzzle," said Souza. "There's so much more to how Jimmy Smits' character and Frank (Charlie Weber) are there and little by little we're going to find out more about what happened that night... the baby is definitely going to be at the center of it all."

Meanwhile, new details will also be revealed about Wes' (Alfred Enoch) murder. The investigation is finally leading somewhere after months of hard work. Previously, it has been revealed that Laurel (Karla Souza) and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) had been devising a plan to take down Jorge (Esai Morales). Both of them are sure that Laurel's father killed Wes. Viewers are aware that it was Jorge who ordered the execution, and he sent Dominic (Nicholas Gonzalez) to do the deed. The time may have finally come for Laurel to know if her suspicions are correct.

Elsewhere, Annalise's (Viola Davis) sobriety will be put to test when she receives shocking news. This will reportedly involve one of Isaac's (Jimmy Smits) patients. The promo shows her sprawled under the shower while staring at nowhere. The clip also shows an interesting glimpse of Michaela shouting for help, her face covered with blood.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 airs Thursdays, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.