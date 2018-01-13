'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers: Annalise and Bonnie Reunite for Laurel

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

Bonnie (Liza Weil) and Annalise (Viola Davis) will get off each other's throats for Laurel's (Karla Souza) sake in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In the midseason premiere titled "He's Dead," the promo shows a weak Laurel shouting at the nurses that she wants to see her son. She was brought to the hospital after she was found passed out on the elevator of Annalise's building. Laurel had a miscarriage and for several scary seconds, her baby was dead. Annalise, who was with her during the painful labor, managed to resuscitate the child. The teaser shows that both mother and son are in the same hospital. The baby is in critical condition, with tubes connected to his little body.

Laurel is not alone for long in her room. Three people will be around to watch over her. The promo photos show Annalise and Bonnie, as well as Frank (Charlie Weber), hovering beside her bed. The two women's presence is a pleasant surprise to fans who miss seeing them together. Since Bonnie decided to leave Annalise's side, they have become fierce rivals. In the midseason finale, though, Bonnie told her former mentor that she still loves her.

Executive producer Pete Nowalk has talked to Entertainment Weekly about the confession. According to him, Bonnie was not lying when she poured her heart out to Annalise. Perhaps, this may be the chance for the two to reconcile.

"I do think it was real, and we're going to get to the heart of that in future episodes of what does that love look like. But I do think Bonnie is contrite and lonely and in need of Annalise. Actually, one of my favorite scenes in that episode was between Bonnie and Nate. I like how funny they are with each other, but I think Bonnie is just lost," the EP teased.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.