Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

Simon's (Behzad Dabu) death will spell either benefit or doom to the Keating Four in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

The title of the midseason premiere, "He's Dead," seems to answer the million-dollar question on whether Simon survived that fatal shooting from the last finale. In a freak accident, he shot himself in the head while threatening Laurel (Karla Souza) and the others that he would blow the whistle on their scheme. The last time viewers saw Simon, he flatlined during surgery. The episode title seems to confirm his fate. While his death would give the Keating Four some breathing room, they still cannot get away from the succeeding investigation that will take place.

Although Laurel made up a convincing story that Simon owned the gun and that he was about to use it on them, the police will not be so easy to influence. They will want to know exactly what they were all doing away from the party. Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) will especially feel guilt for what happened to Simon. He took advantage of the other's attraction to him to make Laurel's plans work. When Oliver saw Simon on the ground with so much blood pooling under him, he could only scream and demand what happened.

In a previous interview with Variety, executive producer Pete Nowalk teased about the Keating Four's mindset about Simon's condition. According to him, all four will be in limbo on whether they want Caplan & Gold employee to die or not. While they certainly had no wish to hurt Simon, they still could not deny that they are scared of their plans being exposed. Simon will definitely not keep his mouth shut if he lives.

"The question for them is [that] they did not want him to die — they didn't want any of this to happen — but do they want him to die now? What's better now: for him to live or for him to die? That's the moral quandary that lies ahead," the EP teased.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.