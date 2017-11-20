'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers: Michaela Looks for a Way to Free Asher from Prison

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

Michaela (Aja Naomi King) will pull out all the stops to get her boyfriend out of jail in the upcoming episode of "How to Get Away with Murder."

The ABC series is currently on hiatus, and the short teaser released does not offer much about what is going to happen to the main characters after the shocking events involving Simon (Behzad Dabu) and Asher (Matt McGorry). Last episode, viewers witnessed Michaela's boyfriend being arrested by the police. Executive producer Pete Nowalk talked to Variety about the turn of events, especially Asher's predicament.

According to the EP, Asher was captured for something he divulged to the detective since there was no time to check for fingerprints on the gun. It remains a big question if he really just signed his and his friends' death warrant or if he has a plan unknown to the others. Nowalk also discussed how Michaela remained composed and in control amidst it all. He said that the character has gone a long way from being a simpering weakling when she marked her first kill.

"The first season — the first murder — Michaela was a mess and as hysterical as I think any of us would be. And I think she's learned from that and now she's, frankly, a little more Annalise. That's the evolution of her. She's still human and upset at the end of the episode, seeing Asher get arrested, but she's a boss," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, Michaela and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) will have to be very careful in the event that Simon survives. Nowalk said that even the two do not know whether they want the man to die now or not. Oliver's screams in the teaser may be a hint to the type of storyline he and the others will have in the upcoming episodes. They have not experienced being hunted to death before. This may very well be the first time they will.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.