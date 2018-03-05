'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Finale: Can Laurel Succeed In Running After Her Father?

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Laurel (Karla Souza) and Frank Delfino (Charlie Webber) in 'How To Get Away With Murder'

After the jaw-dropping crossover episode featuring "Scandal" lead character Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), two more episodes will be aired before the end of "How To Get Away With Murder" season 4.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Pete Nowalk teased that the upcoming episodes will round up the story of the legal drama's current season particularly about Laurel's (Karla Souza) plans to destroy her wicked father Jorge Castillo (Esai Morales).

"She has to confront both of her parents, so in the last two episodes, we will see this storyline come to a head," Nowalk stated. "We've obviously been building to it all season. The first scene of our premiere was Laurel lying to her father, but basically knowing that he killed Wes, or at least that's what she believes. We're going to end this story in the most climatic, intense, emotional way possible and it's all for the love of this little baby."

In the next episode titled "The Day Before He Died," Laurel will reportedly learn more details about the death of her baby daddy Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch).

According to the synopsis for the episode, Laurel's discovery will lead to a very unexpected confrontation. This could have something to do with the flash drive that was discovered in Wes' house in the previous episode called "Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

The episode will also show how Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) will help the Keating 4 come up with a plan to prepare themselves for another series of questions from the investigators after they got a new evidence regarding Simon's (Behzad Dabu) case. This means that Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King), Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee), Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry) and Laurel will be called for another investigation.

ABC will air the next episode of "How To Get Away With Murder" season 4 on Thursday, March 8, at 10 p.m. EST.