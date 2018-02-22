'How to Get Away with Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Annalise Meets Olivia Pope

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Olivia and Annalise team up in episode 13.

Annalise Keating meets "Scandal's" Olivia Pope in episode 13 of "How to Get Away with Murder" season 4.

Very few details are given plot wise in the "Murder" and "Scandal" crossover and the interaction between two of TV's strongest characters — Annalise played Viola Davis and Olivia played by Kerry Washington.

Titled "Lahey v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," the synopsis says a meeting between the lawyer and the crisis manager will be "crucial in giving Annalise the opportunity to argue her case in the nation's highest court."

In the trailer for the upcoming episode, a voice says, "worlds will collide." As the clip says, it is a crossover no one ever thought will happen, as it ties together the two shows created by Shonda Rhimes that makes fans say, "Thank God it's Thursday."

"They're saying I'm a hot mess," Annalise tells Olivia as they are divided by the latter's iconic door. "This is my town, my game, my rules."

Talking to Cosmopolitan about the crossover, Washinton revealed it was her dream to work with Davis. "In Shondaland there's really a sense of women's power being at the center of our storytelling. The fact that these two strong leads are going to cross into each other's lives is exciting, and historic," she said in the interview.

Rhimes first confirmed the crossover in January, when she also posted a glimpse of the episode script on Twitter. It was captioned, "People. It's happening. @petenowalk, you ready for this? #TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal."

Joining Annalise for the episode are her entire team, regular cast Alfred Enoch, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, and Conrad Ricamora. Olivia, meantime, is bringing Marcus Walker, played by Cornelius Smith Jr.

"How to Get Away with Murder" was last seen on the small screens on Feb. 8. The crime series, along with many others, has been forced into a short hiatus by the Winter Olympics.

The meeting between Annalise and Olivia will air on March 1, Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.