How To Get Away With Murder Season 4 Spoilers: Is Wes Alive?

Fans were shocked after hearing Wes Gibbins' (Alfred Enoch) voice in the final moments of "How To Get Away With Murder" season 4 midseason premiere, which made them think that the late member of the Keating 5 may not be dead after all.

In the previous episode, Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber) got hold of Dominic's (Nicholas Gonzales) phone after killing him. When he and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) played the only voicemail remaining in Dominic's phone, they were shocked when they heard Wes calling his killer for help presumably moments before his death.

Fans reportedly took their reactions to Twitter to ask if Wes did not actually die in season 3.

Showrunner Pete Nowalk was asked if Wes' story will continue in the upcoming episodes of "How To Get Away With Murder" season 4. While Nowalk confirmed the character's return, he did not mention if he is alive or dead.

"I will say yes, we will see him more," Nowalk said in the interview with TV Insider. "I won't tell you in what context. Why Wes was killed is the main question of this season so we have to answer that. We will be talking about Wes and the characters will be talking about him, and we will see him again."

The showrunner also discussed the possibility of seeing Frank and Laurel Castillo's (Karla Souza) get back together. According to Nowalk, there are a lot of things that both characters have to deal with at the moment, but fans who want to see them back in each other's arms might have to wait for a while.

"Obviously they're connected. They both have told each other they loved each other at certain points," the showrunner stated. "Right now, they're about taking care of each other. They're in a survivalist mentality and not at all thinking about romance. Be patient."

Meanwhile, the synopsis for the upcoming episode revealed that Laurel will still deal with the events that happened to her.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Everything We Did Was For Nothing," she will struggle with everything that happened during that tragic night. On the other hand, Frank and Annalise will work together to come up with a solution that will be best for everyone.

The next episode of "How To Get Away With Murder" season 4 will be aired by ABC on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 10 p.m. EDT.