Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Promotional photo for 'How to Get Away With Murder' season 4

The repercussion of the events that happened in the midseason finale of "How To Get Away With Murder" season 4 will be unveiled when the series returns for the second half of the season.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "He's Dead," the police will officially launch an investigation regarding the accidental death of Annalise Keating's nosy student Simon Drake (Behzad Dabu). This will be a big problem for the Keating 4, especially since they initially planned to use him as the scapegoat for their plans to prevent the IPO launch of the telecommunications company owned by Laurel Castillo's (Karla Souza) father and the Caplan & Gold law firm.

The synopsis also revealed that Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) will also find herself shocked and worried after she managed to save the life of Laurel's child. In the midseason finale, Laurel gave birth prematurely in an elevator after she was accidentally punched by Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber) in the stomach when he and Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) had a fight. This could mean that the fierce professor and criminal lawyer will do everything that she can to keep the mother and child alive.

Meanwhile, showrunner Pete Nowalk hinted that the second half of "How To Get Away With Murder" will introduce Annalise's new client who knows a lot about Detective Nate Lahey's (Billy Brown).

"We're actually not that far ahead of you in our writing schedule but I'm excited to say [the client] is going to make an appearance," Nowalk said in an interview with TV Guide. "Really the goal is to learn something about Nate. He obviously has his secrets... We haven't told that much story about where he comes from and who his family is and who his friends are and that stuff. This is going to shed a lot of light on him... This character is very important to his story and his backstory."

ABC will air the episodes in the second half of "How To Get Away With Murder" season 4 starting Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. EDT.