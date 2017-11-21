'How to Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Midseason Premiere to Pick Up Immediately After Finale

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Promotional image for 'How to Get Away With Murder'

The second half of the fourth season of "How to Get Away With Murder" will pick up immediately after the particularly bloody scene from its midseason finale.

Fans will have to wait until January to find out what happens next after Annalise (Viola Davis) delivered Laurel's (Karla Souza) premature baby and gave it CPR. The good news is, as executive producer Pete Nowalk revealed, the midseason premiere will immediately delve into the action in the wake of the bloody unfolding.

"We're going pick up in the immediate aftermath of that night, where the paramedics are about to arrive," Nowalk told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

Nowalk also revealed that the midseason finale was not supposed to close with a cliffhanger like that, but the scheduling of Thanksgiving this year made it impossible for them to air the next episode before the year ends.

The delivery of the baby is especially crucial to Annalise, who still has some unresolved feelings about losing Wes. She found out the truth about the identity of Wes' killer, and the rest of season 4 will find her in conflict.

Nowalk told Variety that the revelation is "going to be a big dilemma for her" because of her decision not to get involved in the drama. She has to decide whether she will just forgive the person and move on or make things right. "So she's going to have to really take a hard look at what sort of life she wants now," he continued.

As for the rest of Annalise's students, they may have grown over the past three seasons, but that does not mean they are ready to stand on their own without their mentor.

"They've learned a lot, but they're definitely not her yet," Nowalk said, explaining that they still need Annalise to save the day. "She has this rare survivor quality that they're all going to have to lean on again."

With the declining ratings and reviews of "How to Get Away With Murder," the question of the end has come up more than once. Nowalk revealed that he already has a story in mind of how the end will play out.

"Yes, I definitely think about the last season and I have a vague idea of [what will happen]," he told THR.

"How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 will resume in January on ABC.