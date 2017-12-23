Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Promotional image for 'How to Get Away With Murder'

While all hell is breaking loose in her life and those of the Keating Four, Annalise (Viola Davis) has not forgotten that she is at the middle of a class action lawsuit that she intends to win in the upcoming second half of the current season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In an interview with TV Guide, executive producer Pete Nowalk hinted that Annalise's success may be based on how useful the mysterious client that her ex-boyfriend Nate (Billy Brown) promised to introduce to her. Nate's refusal to present the said person the soonest time possible sparks a lot of interest from the viewers. According to the EP, the detective has good reasons to postpone the inevitable. That person knows Nate from way back. His/her appearance will force Nate to reveal some of his dark secrets, something that he is definitely not prepared to do.

"We're actually not that far ahead of you in our writing schedule but I'm excited to say [the client] is going to make an appearance," Nowalk said. "Really the goal is to learn something about Nate. He obviously has his secrets... We haven't told that much story about where he comes from and who his family is and who his friends are and that stuff. This is going to shed a lot of light on him... This character is very important to his story and his backstory."

Meanwhile, the upcoming midseason premiere is expected to reveal more of what happened to Laurel's (Karla Souza) baby. The promo does not reveal much, but the fans are anticipating more complications arising, not only about Laurel's storyline, but the rest of the Keating Four. Laurel is still debating on what to do about her father. Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry) is in prison for a murder he did not do. As for Oliver (Conrad Ricamora), he needs to reign in his fears and keep his composure after what happened to Simon (Behzad Dabu).

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.