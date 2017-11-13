'How to Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: Plans to Avenge Wes End Badly; Laurel Finally Learns Her Baby's Whereabouts

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Laurel (Karla Souza) finally learns where her baby is.

Laurel's (Karla Souza) plans of avenging Wes' (Alfred Enoch) death put the group in jeopardy. Meanwhile, she finally discovers where her baby is in episode 8.

On the next episode of "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4, titled "Live. Live. Live," the investigations into Wes' death will put the group in crisis, according to the listing on The Futon Critic.

Based on the episode 8 promo, and from what has been happening in the previous episodes, Laurel and the group's plans to avenge Wes' death could be the reason that a certain someone ends up on the surgery table.

It also might be why Laurel's baby ended up missing. However, in episode 8, Laurel will finally know where her baby is and what happened before she was separated from it.

The truth could reveal that Isaac (Jimmy Smits) and Frank (Charlie Weber) could be directly responsible for separating Laurel from her baby, since Souza teased back in September with Deadline that the two have much more in play with the baby's whereabouts.

The upcoming midseason finale is also set to reveal who the person is on the operating table. Followers of the show are theorizing that Connor (Jack Falahee) might be the one in jeopardy.

According to Romper, Conner hasn't been seen in any of the flash-forwards, which could mean it's because he's the one being operated on.

Another reason why fans believe that Connor is the one on the table is how Michaela (Aja Naomi King) reacts to the certain person's condition. Michaela has been known to be a tough cookie among the Keating Five, and that she only shows emotion when it's her closest friends that are in harm's way.

But even if Connor is the one on the operating table, there's still a possibility that he comes out whatever happened alive.

The midseason finale of "How to Get Away With Murder" season 4 airs on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.