'How To Get Away With Murder' Season 4 Spoilers: When Will Conrad And Oliver Get Married?

While it seems like Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) and Oliver Hampton's (Conrad Ricamora) relationship is back on track, it might be impossible to see them walk down the aisle anytime soon.

The couple managed to survive a highly tumultuous relationship in the past. They initially dated casually when Connor used Oliver's hacking skills to get some documents illegally, then decided to move in together when things between them turned serious. But Oliver broke up with Connor when the latter forgave him for messing the chance to transfer to Stanford.

Eventually, circumstances led them back to each other's arms and led Oliver to propose to Connor, which he gladly accepted.

However, showrunner Pete Nowalk told TV Guide that the couple is not expected to tie the knot this season.

"I don't want to spoil anything, but I don't think that storyline is going to necessarily take a predictable trajectory," Nowalk stated. "They are definitely planning on getting married. What that looks like, I can't tell you yet."

This could mean that Nowalk might be hinting that the couple's wedding may not be the romantic, fairy tale event that fans would want them to have. The report speculated that Connor and Oliver might opt to get married in an instant courtroom ceremony so none of them could be forced to testify against each other since they are both in danger of being charged with murder and obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, Connor will be involved in another scheme with his professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) to protect himself and the other members of the Keating 4 in the next episode of "How To Get Away With Murder" season 4.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "The Day Before He Died," the vicious professor and lawyer will come up with a plan to prepare her students for another series of interrogations after the detectives had a significant breakthrough regarding Simon Drake's (Behzad Dabu) case.

On the other hand, the episode will also feature Laurel Castillo's (Karla Souza) new discovery about the night when her baby daddy Wes Gibbins (Alfred Enoch) was killed.

The episode will be aired by ABC on Thursday, March 8, at 10 p.m. EST.