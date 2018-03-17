'How to Get Away With Murder' Season 5 News: New Mysteries to Be Solved Next Season?

Facebook/HowToGetAwayWithMurder Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and her students in 'How To Get Away With Murder'

ABC has yet to renew the critically-acclaimed legal drama "How to Get Away With Murder" for its fifth season, but the loose ends that were left in the season 4 finale could be tackled next season.

In Thursday night's episode, Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) successfully won her case at the Supreme Court. On the other hand, Connor (Jack Falahee) reapplied to law school and seemed to be in a steady relationship with fiancé Oliver (Conrad Ricamora). Frank also had a good ending, since he decided to apply to law school and move past his dark past.

However, this does not mean that Annalise and her Keating 4 are already out of trouble. Michaela (Aja Naomi King) did something that Annalise could have done in the past when she had Simon (Behzad Dabu) deported to Pakistan for threatening her.

Since Simon is known for being gay, his return to Pakistan might endanger his life. This move may not be approved by Michaela's professor and the rest of her friends.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator Pete Nowalk explained that Michaela's actions could either be viewed as a right thing to do or not.

"I mean, obviously Annalise has done a lot of bad things. She put Nate in jail way back when in season one, and Michaela was horrified by that," the series creator stated. "But part of becoming an adult is to realize you can't always do the right thing and protect yourself at the same time. So that's exciting to me ... the student becomes the teacher, and how does the teacher handle that?" Nowalk went on to say.

Nowalk also talked about the other mystery at the end of season 4 in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, where it was revealed that the son that Bonnie (Liza Weil) had when she was 15 as a result of rape could still be alive. However, it seemed like she had no idea about his existence.

If the boy named Gabriel Maddox is really Bonnie's child, it would be interesting to know how she will deal with it. "I think her reaction will come from there. But all of these questions are things that I want people to think about, and just ponder over the hiatus," Nowalk stated.

The previous season also hinted that Laurel (Karla Souza) might have killed her mother because of her involvement in Wes' (Alfred Enoch) death. But Nowalk does not want to confirm it. "All I'll say is that the scratches are not from a cat. [Laughs] That's a mystery," he also stated. "You're picking up on all our cliffhangers — how the hell did Laurel get these scratches, and where the hell is her mother, and does Laurel know something that she hasn't told anyone?" he said.

The fifth season of "How To Get Away With Murder" could possibly return on ABC later this year.