'How to Get Away With Murder' Season 5 Spoilers: Nate to Betray Annalise in the End?

Nate (Billy Brown) may turn out to be a daunting enemy for Annalise (Viola Davis) in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

Executive producer Pete Nowalk hinted to Entertainment Weekly that when it comes to Brown's character, anything could happen. Although Nate has been on Annalise's side from the start, there is still a huge chance that he would change lanes later on.

His betrayal may reportedly be triggered by the contents of Denver's (Benito Martinez) desk. When the district attorney was killed in a car accident instigated by Jorge (Esai Morales), Nate went through his files in the office. He found a bunch of interesting things, including a folder about Bonnie (Liza Weil) and her child. Nowalk said that Nate is more or less free to do anything that he wants with the secret information.

"Nate has a lot of power holding those files. I don't want to say if he has good or bad intentions yet. I think obviously Nate has been very much Team Annalise in the past few seasons, and he might find something in those files that changes his mind, or he might find something that makes him like everyone even a little bit more. That's what's exciting to me, is I do think there's so much left to explore in these character's pasts. I'm not saying they have criminal pasts, but interesting secrets and tidbits. It's a big Pandora's box," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, the revelation that Bonnie's baby may be alive is expected to be one of the highlights in season 4. Viewers can remember that she was raped when she was 15 and that Bonnie was informed upon giving birth that her child died. She had no reason to believe that her parents lied to her about something so important.

Then, the Denver files were found, and those papers indicated that Bonnie's child might still be alive. There was also Frank's (Charlie Weber) interesting reaction when he saw Gabriel Maddox (Rome Flynn) at Middleton University. He immediately called someone on the phone and said that "her kid" was there. With all the hints on Bonnie's child in the episode, it was not presumptuous to say that she was the one mentioned in the phone call.

Bonnie's storyline will not be all sad and dreary. Spoilers reveal that she will find something to smile about as well. Based on the reports, Bonnie's crush with a co-worker at the D.A.'s office may bloom into something more.

While it seems unwise to date someone from the same department, Bonnie is anything but foolish. She must know the risk she will be taking if ever she decides to pursue romance with Ronald (John Hensley). His new position as Denver's replacement may also work to her advantage. For all the others know, Bonnie has an ulterior motive for approaching the new district attorney. After all, she has learned manipulation and control from the best, her mentor Annalise.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 has no airing date announced yet.