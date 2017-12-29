Miira no Kaikata Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese slice-of-life comedy anime series, “Miira no Kaikata (How to Keep a Mummy),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kakeru Utsugi.

A high school boy's adventures with a pint-sized mummy are about to begin as the premiere date of the Japanese slice-of-life comedy anime series, "Miira no Kaikata (How to Keep a Mummy)," approaches.

The series is based on the web manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Kakeru Utsugi and serialized online via the Japanese mobile manga service, Comico, since 2014. It tells the story of a high school student named Sora Kashiwagi, who will one day find himself the unexpected caretaker of a mummy small enough to fit in the palm of his hand.

The creature came from a mysterious oversized package that has been sent to him by his father, who is a self-proclaimed adventurer. And by the looks of it, it seems that the mummy will not be the only pint-sized creature that will grace Sora's otherwise normal school life.

On the official key visual art that was released earlier this month, Sora can be seen hanging out with his fellow high school students, each of whom is holding their own strange pets in varying degrees of amusement.

Kaori, whose previous works include "Yuyushiki," and the second season of "Bottom Biting Bug," is directing the series for the Japanese animation studio, 8-Bit. Deko Akao, who previously worked on "Flying Witch" and "Noragami," is handling the series composition, while Takahiro Kishida, who worked on the previously concluded, "Welcome to the Ballroom," will be in charge of the character designs. The anime series is being produced by Atsushi Nasuda.

"How to Keep a Mummy" premieres on Thursday, Jan. 11, late night at 1:58 a.m. JST on TBS, then on Saturday, Jan. 13, late night at 1 a.m. JST on BS-TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.

Crunchyroll is currently releasing the original manga in English.