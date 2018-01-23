'How to Keep a Mummy' Anime Spoilers: Kaede Kashiwagi Resurfaces in Episode 3

Miira no Kaikata Official Site Screenshot of Kaede Kashiwagi from the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Miira no Kaikata (How to Keep a Mummy)."

Sora's reclusive aunt takes a more active role in the story on the next episode of the Japanese slice of life anime series, "How to Keep a Mummy."

The previous episode saw Mii-kun's first trip to Sora's school after ending up all withered by the door for four days straight. Despite claiming to be drinking his fair share of water throughout the day, Mii-kun would still mysteriously shrivel in the afternoon while waiting for Sora's return.

It was for this reason that Sora decided to just take Mii-kun to school with him, after making the mummy promise to behave. However, when Sora's classmate, Motegi, caught sight of the creature she mistook for a stuffed doll, things turned awry so fast that Mii-kun soon found himself being chased by a rat before ultimately reuniting with Sora.

But despite the misadventures, Mii-kun is still determined to keep going to school with Sora, as opposed to being left alone in the house. This could lead to more complications down the line, though, and it won't be too long before other people, aside from Sora's best friend, Tazuki, finds out the truth about Sora's pet mummy.

The preview for the next episode titled "It's Scary When Someone You Care About Gets Sick" teases a series of rather interesting incidents between Sora and his aunt, Kaede, who is about to find out about the new addition to their household. The episode may also provide some answers to the mystery of Mii-kun withering up while waiting for Sora by the door.

It seems that Sora will fall ill, as well, at some point, and Kaede, despite her inhibitions, will be forced to take care of her nephew for a change.

"How to Keep a Mummy" airs on Thursdays late night at 1:58 a.m. JST on TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll, which is also currently releasing the original manga in English.