Miira no Kaikata Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese slice-of-life comedy anime series, “Miira no Kaikata (How to Keep a Mummy),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kakeru Utsugi.

Asa Motegi has found a pet of her own in Isao on the Japanese slice of life anime series, "How to Keep a Mummy." Then again, what could the mystery be behind this creature's sudden appearance?

The previous episode brought a miniature dragon to Motegi's home for reasons that are yet to be known. However, despite not knowing where the creature came from, or why it seemed to have attached itself to her life, Motegi eventually learned to care for her new pet. This is in spite of a fear of lizards that she's always had.

For his part, the miniature dragon, whom Motegi has named Isao, seemed rather considerate of its new companion's fear and may have also just cured the girl of a long-standing phobia. However, it also presented a potential conflict between Isao and Tazuki Kamiya, whose past revealed an unfortunate incident involving a miniature dragon much like Isao that left a scar on his arm.

Can Isao help Tazuki overcome his trauma, the same way it did with Motegi's fear? Where could he have come from and what new truths will a glimpse into its past reveal regarding its own existence, and the role he has now come to play in the lives of Motegi, Tazuki, and series protagonist Sora Kashiwagi?

Moreover, what role, if any at all, does Mii-kun's arrival at Sora's house play in the unexplained appearances of these miniature creatures?

The preview teases more laidback interactions between humans and their pets, particularly Tazuki and Conny and Motegi and Isao. Will the episode also reveal some answers to the mysteries behind the miniature creatures?

"How to Keep a Mummy" airs on Thursdays late night at 1:58 a.m. JST on TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll, which is also currently releasing the original manga in English.