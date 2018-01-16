'How to Keep a Mummy' Episode 2 Spoilers: More Miniature Monsters to Arrive at Sora's Door?

Miira no Kaikata Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese slice-of-life comedy anime series, “Miira no Kaikata (How to Keep a Mummy),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kakeru Utsugi.

Sora Kashiwagi's life has just taken an unexpected turn with more new surprises on the way on the Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, "Miira no Kaikata (How to Keep a Mummy)."

The anime adaptation of Kakeru Utsugi's manga series introduced viewers to a boy named Sora, who has learned to live independently and run the house on his own since his father has always been away on strange and exotic business trips all over the world.

Aside from this, his father also happens to have a penchant for collecting a variety of old and often horrifyingly cursed items that he would then send home to Sora.

And while Sora has also become used to receiving such strange packages from his father, nothing could still have prepared him for that day when the old man sent home a giant coffin. At first glance, it already looked imposing enough. However, the real challenge only begins when its owner hops out and thus becomes Sora's responsibility.

Mii-kun is a mummy, except that unlike most other mummies, he's only 12 centimeters tall, with a waist circumference of 18 centimeters. His very existence presents a challenging new shift to Sora's life, because even though he absolute knows nothing about mummies, much less taking care of one, he is now forcibly saddled with this very task.

And it seems that Mii-kun may not be the only miniature monster that's going to cross Sora's path as the series progresses.

Who is Mii-kun, and what fortunate and unfortunate incidents is he about to bring to Sora's life, both at home and in school? Does he pose a secret threat, or is he really just as adorable as he lets on?

"How to Keep a Mummy" airs on Thursdays late night at 1:58 a.m. JST on TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll, which is also currently releasing the original manga in English.