How to Watch 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony Through Livestream

REUTERS/Eric Gaillard A volunteer stands at the base of the Olympic Cauldron for the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games at the Alpensia resort in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 7, 2018.

The festivities and athletic exhibitions of the 2018 Winter Olympics are about to wrap up in Pyeongchang, South Korea after just two weeks. Despite the inevitable end of the sports spectacles, there is still a way to catch the closing ceremonies through livestream and other means — which promise to be an unforgettable one.

This weekend, on Feb. 25, will mark the closing ceremonies of the event, and those who want to catch the concluding festivities live will have to take into account the time difference between the United States and Pyeongchang, with the latter being 14 hours ahead of the East Coast feed of the former. It is estimated that potential audiences will have to be up at 6 a.m. EST in order to witness the closing ceremonies online.

Fans of the Winter Olympics will have to access NBCOlympics.com, which will be streaming the ceremonies, as well as the NBC Sports App through Apple TV and Amazon Fire. It is notable to mention that audiences will get to see the conclusion of the Winter Olympics without any commentators, which is something they would need to consider if they prefer some commentary for the event.

This viewing can be considered unique, since it will be completely live and free of any post-production edits.

However, if audiences would prefer to sleep in past 6 a.m., and have commentary, they can opt to watch the 8 p.m. EST NBC broadcast of the closing ceremonies. It is safe to assume that this delayed broadcast will have some editorial cuts worked on it prior to airing.

As reported by Time, the Winter Olympics this year is filled with lots of thrills and exciting performances from athletes from across the globe, including the historical 6-quad jump routine by Asian-American figure skater Nathan Chen, among many other impressive stunts that left audiences' mouths agape in amazement.