How To Watch Oscars 2018: Find Out More About Schedule, Platforms, And More

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Jimmy Kimmel will be back as the host for the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. EST.

The much-anticipated culminating night for Hollywood is just right around the corner, as the annual Oscars event is set to arrive on March 4, just a few weeks after another big event, the Grammys. Fans can easily watch Oscars by changing channels to ABC at exactly 8 p.m. EST.

Besides the main event itself, ABC has offered fans and audience a chance to view what happens behind cameras through a live pre-show viewing. Here, viewers from home can watch several interviews and talks with performers, Hollywood celebrities, and the crucial nominees.

The way to do this is to simply go to ABC's official website a few hours before the aforementioned schedule. The news agency dubbed this show as "Oscars 2018: All Access," and it will be readily available as soon as you click the site on the said date.

Since the Oscars are well known for its live red carpet event, there are many platforms that will also give viewers access to this. By turning the channel to E!, those at home can take advantage of its special show "Live From The Red Carpet," giving access to dazzling celebrities walking the center aisle.

At this rate, having a channel looks like it is a must, but several online streaming platforms will also have an official telecast through ABC's coverage. YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV are some of these platforms.

If you want to watch it via the comfort of your smartphone, downloading ABC's app from the App Store is another way to do it.

This year's Oscars will be the 90th Academy Awards, and it will feature a flurry of big names, both new and old. To start things off, Jimmy Kimmel, who was also the previous host, will be back to organize and entertain in the special occasion.

Due to his show, "Late Night Show With Jimmy Kimmel" becoming a bit political, fans can expect the host to throw in a few jabs at the U.S. president, albeit in a (hopefully) funny manner. Speaking of politics, some critics anticipate the feminist #MeToo movement to be brought up subtly too.

Viewers should start guessing and placing their bets on their nominees before finding out the results on March 4.